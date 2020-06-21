Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Bezos unveil $30 million gender equality initiative

The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge will award grants to organizations with ideas to expand women’s power and influence in the U.S. by 2030.

Two of the world’s wealthiest women are teaming up to roll out a $30 million initiative that will provide grants to organizations with “transformational” ideas for improving gender equality.

The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge will award grants to organizations with ideas to expand women’s power and influence in the U.S. by 2030. It is part of a broader $1 billion equality initiative from Pivotal Ventures, the nonprofit launched by Gates in 2015.