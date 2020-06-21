Melinda Gates and MacKenzie Bezos unveil $30 million gender equality initiative

Two of the world’s wealthiest women are teaming up to roll out a $30 million initiative that will provide grants to organizations with “transformational” ideas for improving gender equality.
The Equality Can’t Wait Challenge will award grants to organizations with ideas to expand women’s power and influence in the U.S. by 2030. It is part of a broader $1 billion equality initiative from Pivotal Ventures, the nonprofit launched by Gates in 2015.
It’s one of the first philanthropic initiatives Bezos has launched since splitting from her husband, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, last year. The divorce made Bezos one of the richest women in the world and she promptly signed The Giving Pledge, a commitment to give away the majority of her fortune to charity. Bill and Melinda Gates formed The Giving Pledge with Warren Buffett in 2010.