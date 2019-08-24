MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Social media is a powerful tool for spreading information, and one Washington city received national backlash after a case of mistaken identity.

In Marysville, Michigan, a city about 55 miles northeast of Detroit, city council candidate Jean Cramer said she wants to "keep Marysville a white community as much as possible" during a forum where diversity was discussed.

After the forum, Cramer told a local newspaper that she's not "against blacks" but believes married couples "need to be the same race."

According to the Associated Press, the Michigan town's 9,700-person population is mostly white.

Her comments made national headlines, leading people to search for "Marysville" in their internet browsers, which led many to Marysville, Washington.

In addition to internet searches, MSN added to the confusion by using a photo of Marysville, Washington's municipal court sign on its news story instead of a photo from Marysville, Michigan.

Enough people misdirected angry messages to officials in Marysville, Washington, that the city issued a statement on several social media platforms to distinguish themselves from their Michigan counterpart.

"We're disappointed in the comments of a candidate running for office in another Marysville (Michigan), and do not share that sentiment. All are welcome here. We have asked MSN to remove the Marysville, WA, photo from their story," the city said on their website.

On Facebook and Twitter, the Washington city began using the hashtag #NotOurMarysville in response.

"We would not do that here in Marysville. We do not feel that way. Marysville, Washington is open to all people and welcome to all people," said Mark James, of the Marysville, WA city council.

The Times Herald in Port Huron, Michigan, reported that Cramer is one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.

Those running against Cramer in Michigan have denounced her statements.

Cramer said she will still continue her campaign.