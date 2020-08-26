'I’m in a nightmare': Family of hit-and-run victim killed in Everett seeks answers

Investigators originally thought Mark Davis fell and hit his head. It wasn't until after he died that investigators said he was the victim of a hit and run.

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is looking for tips in a fatal hit-and-run case they originally thought was just a trip and fall.

“It’s just unreal and it feels like I’m in a nightmare right now,” said Donna Schaap.

On Aug. 8, Schaap got a call that her brother, Mark Davis, was in the hospital.

She hopped in her car and drove through the night from her home in Iowa to Providence Medical Center in Everett.

“He was found on the side of the road and basically had severe head trauma and that it did not look like he would survive,” she said.

Schaap was told by investigators that Davis was walking in the 3100 block of 110th Street in Everett and tripped on a manhole cover, fell forward and hit his head, causing a skull fracture.

“What I had been told did not make any sense, nothing was lining up with someone falling face forward,” she told KING 5.

Davis underwent brain surgery and was placed on life support.

On Aug. 12, he passed away.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and confirmed Schaap's suspicion. Davis did not die from a fall.

He was the victim of a hit and run.

“To see that and now to know somebody just left him…. It just doesn’t make sense,” Schaap said.

According to Schaap, she was told by investigators that Davis’ shoes were knocked off his feet when he was hit.

She believes that should have been an indication that he was the victim of a crime.

“Why was no one at the crime scene then? You know, why was it six days later? It doesn’t make any sense to have waited six days for an autopsy when it’s already been referred to a crimes unit,” she said.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office issued a statement on the known facts of Davis' case.

“Initially, first responders on scene believed the victim’s injuries were sustained from a forward fall onto the sidewalk," the press release stated. "The victim, a 46-year-old Everett man, was transported by aid to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Following an examination by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner, it was discovered that the victim had internal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

Davis would have turned 47 on Aug. 25.

“Instead of sending him a message giving him crap about being my way older brother," she said, "I went with my 6-year-old daughter earlier to go pick up balloons so that we can send them to uncle Mark in heaven.”

Mark struggled with drug addiction on and off during his life.

“Even during those times in his life, he still was helping other people,” said Schaap.

According to Schaap, he got sober over 10 years ago and dedicated his time to helping others overcome addiction, working for the Washington State Drug and Alcohol Hotline and for a rehabilitation center.

“He always had a softness about him, and it didn’t seem to matter where he was at, or what stage he was at in life. He was always willing to help somebody else,” she said.

His giving spirit lived on after death. Davis was an organ donor.

"We want to see this tragedy turn into positive if we possibly can and we felt like that was a way to do that," Schaap said.

She won't stop fighting until she has answers for who is responsible for her brother’s death.

“I need them to come forward and take ownership of that fact that they hit someone, and they left them for dead on the side of the road, they need to come forward. They need to come forward and they need to apologize and make this right to my family and my brother,” she said.

The family is working on setting up a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The case is now in the hands of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit.