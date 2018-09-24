Félix Hernández, or "King Felix" to Mariners fans, became a U.S. citizen Monday afternoon.

Hernández, a native of Venezuela, passed his citizenship test Monday morning, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He joined 84 other candidates at a 2 p.m. naturalization ceremony in Seattle.

Sandra Hernández, Félix’s wife, was also sworn in during the ceremony.

Hernández made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2005. Since then, he's stayed in headlines setting records.

In 2012, Hernández pitched a perfect game, the first in Mariners' history and last player to do so in MLB.

Just in to the @KING5Seattle newsroom---



SEATTLE — (USCIS) will naturalize around 85 candidates in its office this afternoon, including star Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez. A native of Venezuela, Hernandez passed his citizenship interview this morning. — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) September 24, 2018

© 2018 KING