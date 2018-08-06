The Seattle Mariners are recognizing Pride Month on June 16 with several special events.

Fans can purchase a ticket that includes a wearable Mariners rainbow flag cape, plus entry to a pregame mixer with appetizers and one free beverage. There are two pricing options, with $5 from each ticket going to a scholarship fund. Tickets are available online only at this link, the purchase deadline is June 15.

The Mariners will hold a pregame ceremony to present a scholarship donation to the Greater Seattle Business Association, which helps LGBTQ and allied students.

The national anthem will be performed by the Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus.

The Mariners play the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, June 16 at 5:15 p.m.

