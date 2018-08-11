It was a cold one Thursday morning.

Temperatures were near or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7:30 a.m., many cities were seeing things start to warm up, but not by much. It was still 25 degrees in Port Townsend. Areas around Puget Sound were mostly in the mid-to-high 30s, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures dipped overnight. It was the coldest night most have felt since April.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach into the 40s to low 50s.

The chill in the air is all due to a few things happening in our weather pattern.

First, Wednesday ended with clear, blue skies — meaning we didn't have cloud insulation to keep us warm. The clouds usually act as a blanket and help trap air that was heated by the sunshine. So without those clouds, all the daytime heat escapes into the air above.

Next, the winds were light and mainly out of the north and northeast. That wind direction dries out the air a bit, which brings us to the Greenhouse Effect. The Greenhouse Effect is a natural way the earth warms its surface by trapping some of the sunshine during the day, kind of like a greenhouse traps warm air under the glass. When it comes to our cold nights, what's important to know is that the most effective greenhouse gas is water vapor, or relative humidity. Water vapor helps hold heat so it doesn't get quite as cold as it does with less water vapor. Because we dried out a bit overnight with the north and northeast wind flow, that meant one chilly morning.

-KING 5 Meteorologist Craig Herrera

