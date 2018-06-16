A 39-year-old convicted felon was shot and killed Thursday during an attempted arrest at the Kingsgate Safeway in Kirkland.

Redmond Police had probable cause to arrest the male suspect for felony crimes in King County, according to a Kirkland Police spokesperson. Detectives approached the man around 5 p.m. Thursday while he was fueling his truck at the Safeway's gas station.

During the arrest attempt, shots were fired and the suspect was killed. His identification is being withheld until officials can notify his next of kin.

Police recovered a handgun in the suspect's possession at the time of the shooting, the spokesperson added.

The Kirkland Police Department and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab will lead the investigation.

The Safeway is located at the corner of NE 144th and 124th Avenue NE in Kirkland's Kingsgate neighborhood.

Redmond Police involved in Officer Involved Shooting near Kingsgate Safeway. Suspect deceased at scene . No other injuries reported. No other outstanding suspects at this time. Please stay clear of the area while Kirkland PD assists with the investigation. pic.twitter.com/R3e3XNm1y6 — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) June 15, 2018

