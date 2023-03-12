Man dead and three others injured after fatal shooting at Safeway Vancouver

One man who was shot died at the hospital; there are no known arrests at this time.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man is dead and three are hospitalized after a confrontation ended in a shooting at a Safeway in Vancouver on Saturday night.

At around 11:35 p.m. several men were involved in a confrontation at the Safeway located at 6701 East Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver police said. As two of the men were leaving the store, the suspects fired multiple rounds at them.

The victims were able to drive to a nearby hospital, but while they were making the drive, the suspects drove after them and fired additional rounds at the vehicle as they got closer to the hospital.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other three are a 42-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a 36-year-old male, all bearing injuries from gunshot wounds, according to police.

There are no arrests confirmed at this time by Vancouver police.

The incidents is being investigated by the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit. The Major Crime Unit, Safe Streets Task Force, Neighborhood Response Team, Property Crime Unit and Traffic Unit all responded to the initial report.

This is still a developing story and will be updated with more details as they emerge.

