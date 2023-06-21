Family seeking $20 million in damages after gay bashing incidents at Everett School

Videos circulating on social media show the 13-year-old being beaten and hit with homophobic slurs.

EVERETT, Wash. — A family is seeking $20 million dollars from the Everett School District, alleging their son was relentlessly bullied and ruthlessly beaten, all because he is gay.

The family claims the district allowed an environment where hate crimes could flourish -- and even be put on the internet.

At least two videos circulating on social media show the student being jumped by a group of girls who throw him to the ground where he is kicked and punched.

The 13-year-old's parents, Nicole and Doug Stanford, say the images are "burned into their brains."

"It's gonna take a while to bounce back from this," said Nicole Stanford.

It's one of three such attacks that took place this school year.

In each of them, the attackers, all believed to be students at Everett's Evergreen Middle School, scream anti-gay slurs at the defenseless boy.

"It's terrible. It's our one job to keep him safe and the only place we can't keep him safe is at school," said Doug Stanford.

The teen's parents say it started on the very first day of school when their son was pushed off his school bus and told not to return because he is gay.

"It does something to you as a parent in your heart that you can't, I mean there's just no way (this should happen,)" said Nicole Stanford, fighting back tears.

The parents say the harassment was constant and even pre-planned.

They believe the attackers told other students about upcoming beatings so they could have their cell phones rolling and post the videos to social media.

The couple took their child out of school in May but say those perpetrating the violence were allowed to stay.

"I yelled, I cried, I did everything I could except get down on my knees and beg for something to be done, and nothing was," said Nicole Stanford.

The parents say on two occasions the school had the perpetrators sign a contract saying they would have no contact with the boy, but the harassment continued.

"Those weren't fights, those were ambushes," said Sim Osborn, an attorney now representing the family.

They have filed an administrative claim against the Everett School District alleging it allowed "hate crimes" to be committed and "failed to provide a safe learning environment" for the seventh grader.

The Stanfords are seeking $20 million in damages.

"The school is required to provide a safe environment by law," said Osborn. "Instead, every day he was harassed. He ended up putting a hood over his head and tying it so he could be invisible just get from one class to the other."

As the school year comes to a close at Evergreen Middle, most students celebrate.

But the Stanfords have no such luxury.

"I live in a constant state of fear that my son is going to take his life. Constant," said Nicole Stanford.

KING 5 News reached out to the Everett School District for comment.

A spokesperson declined to comment except to say the district will investigate the allegations. It has 60 days to do so.