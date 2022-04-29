L&I taking precautionary steps after laptops, hard drives containing personal information were stolen

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said hard drives, laptops, cellphones, office equipment and other items were taken.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said hard drives, laptops, cellphones, office equipment, door access key cards, gas cards and other items were taken from its regional office in Tukwila.

The department said Friday it's taking every precaution to protect personal information after the robbery.

The hard drives contained personal information of employees and people who have done business with the regional office, according to L&I.

The information may include Social Security or other identification numbers, financial or payment account numbers, email addresses and/or passwords for online accounts, dates of birth and medical or health insurance information.

L&I said there has not been any indication the information has been used in any way. L&I clarified that the information would not be accessible without great effort or technical knowledge.

A call center for potential victims has been set up to answer questions and provide resources.

The call center’s phone number is 1-833-940-2302. Call center hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific time weekdays, excluding federal holidays.

L&I is also offering free credit monitoring to those who: