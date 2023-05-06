10-year-old girl found safe after going missing in Kittitas County

The 10-year-old was reported missing near the Cathedral Rock trailhead on Sunday afternoon. She was found Monday near Hyas Lake.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash — A 10-year-old girl was found safe Monday after she was reported missing in Kittitas County on Sunday afternoon.

The girl was found by a ground search team near Hyas Lake, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. Search and rescue crews are working on getting the girl out of the woods. She has minor injuries and is being evacuated to receive medical attention.

Kittitas County Search and Rescue responded Sunday to an area near the Cathedral Rock trailhead in the northern Cle Elum River Valley, according to a Facebook post from the Kittitas County Sheriff on Monday.

The girl was part of a large family group and was last seen playing near the footbridge over the Cle Elum River around noon Sunday.

K9s, drones, 4x4s, and ground searchers were all deployed in the initial search for the girl Sunday. The search is continued Monday with personnel from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan and Yakima counties along with Kittitas personnel.

Helicopter support was also provided by King and Spokane counties.