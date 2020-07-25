Kirkland couple helps community with free store operated from front porch

A shop run from the porch of a Kirkland couple is unique from the average business in that everything is free and it's open 24 hours a day.

Juanita’s Free Community Shop is a make-shift clothing, food & necessity shop set up on the porch of Kirkland residents Nix & Nom.

“We just want to help connect people in need with people who have the ability to give," Nix said.

She started the shop with the help of the “Buy Nothing” community online.

“I just post what people seem to need and organize the donations," she said.

Everything available at the shop was donated in some form, from the giant locker that stores shelves of non-perishable foods to the mini refrigerator and the fresh foods inside.

Racks of clothing, toiletries, laundry and even pet food are available.

Another unique part of the free community shop is that they’re open 24/7.

"A lot of food banks are only open a few hours a day and lots of people working can’t get to them in time," Nix told KING 5.

Nix herself has faced homelessness and says she knows “what it's like to have nobody help.”