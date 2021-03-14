New Kirkland Community Court aims to help nonviolent offenders avoid incarceration

The Community Court will take a "compassionate approach" to dealing with crimes that are often committed due to life circumstances such as mental illness or poverty.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland has opened a new court that focuses on problem-solving and helping, rather than incarcerating, those who have been convicted of nonviolent crimes.

"Modeled after similar courts located across the nation such as Redmond, Spokane, New York, San Diego and Atlanta, Kirkland’s Community Court takes a compassionate approach to dealing with crimes that are often committed due to life circumstances such as mental illness or poverty," said city officials in a statement.

The Community Court will address nonviolent crimes such as theft, shoplifting, trespassing and other low-level offenses. Individuals who seek out the Community Court must meet other criteria such as not having any violent felony convictions in the past five years, officials said.

Community Court participants will also have access to the affiliated Community Resource Center, which provides critical services such as healthcare, education, job training, and behavioral health and substance abuse treatment. Participants are also often required to perform community service, which fosters community engagement, officials said.

"We’ve seen neighboring communities have success with their community courts," said Kirkland Councilmember Toby Nixon in a statement. "It makes sense to address the underlying challenges of court participants that may contribute to further criminal activity. By providing services and increasing community engagement and connection, we can reduce crime."

The Community Resource Center is open virtually on Zoom or by phone on Wednesdays between 2-4 p.m. The center is provided in collaboration with King County District Court and is available to all members of the public in addition to Community Court participants.

Officials said the Community Court is part of the city's "2021 Community Safety Initiative," which is designed to help Kirkland become a more equitable city where Black community members feel safe, respected and structural racism is eliminated.