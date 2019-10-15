KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County leaders could soon decide to take action on four ordinances that would protect renters and create affordable housing.

The Health, Housing and Human Services Committee will meet Tuesday to review the housing ordinances.

The first ordinance would form a new renters' commission in King County.

The appointed 15 members would bring issues that are important to renters, to county leaders.

A second ordinance would protect tenants from being evicted unless the cause is defined as "just." Depending on the jurisdiction, a "just" reason may be refusing to pay rent, violating a rental agreement or certain criminal activities.

The third ordinance would assist renters who are evicted because they cannot afford rent. This ordinance would create housing programs in Skyway and White Center.

An annual of the program would be given to the King County Council.

The last ordinance would develop a strategy to build and maintain affordable housing in Skyway-West Hill and North Highline.

The county would conduct a year-long survey to identify actions that can be taken to make this happen.

More than 42 percent of King County households are renters, according to the county.

Earlier this month, the Seattle City Council passed several laws aimed at strengthening and improving renter protections. Seattle's renter protection laws focused on those who were victims of domestic violence, roommate situations and discrimination.

The council will meet on Tuesday to review and possibly take action on these ordinances.

