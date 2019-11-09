AUBURN, Wash — The King County Sheriff's Department is investigating after finding a body in the Green River Tuesday.

The King County Sheriff's Marine Unit and the Mountain View Fire Department responded to the area of the river in the 12700 block of S.E. Green Valley Road for a report there was a body in the river.

After investigating for several hours, officials with King County Sheriff said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

No information was provided about the body, except that it was a male.

That area of the river is near SR-18 and where Auburn Black Diamond Road and Green Valley Road split off.

King County Sheriff officials said detectives would be in the area investigating throughout the night.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.