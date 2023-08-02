King County seeking input on new flood management plan

King County is holding several public meetings to get input on how to best prevent and respond to coastal, urban, and tributary flooding.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County is updating its flood management plan. The goal is that this plan will help guide the county on how to best prevent and respond to flooding.

King County is holding several public meetings to hear from residents about the flooding problems they face and to get their input on possible solutions and long-term plans.

With climate change and recent flooding in South Park and Des Moines, King County Flood Management Plan Project Manager Jason Wilkinson said there is a sense of urgency with these plans. He said although South Park is in Seattle's jurisdiction, that they all need to work together.

“Floodwaters, they go where they will,” said Wilkinson. “And it doesn't stop because all of a sudden it reaches a different jurisdiction.”

That is why King County is holding public meetings to get input as they update their flood plan to look at how to prevent and respond to tributary, coastal, and urban flooding. It was last updated in 2013 and Wilkinson said it needs to be updated to serve all current and future needs.

“I think a big, big thing that's missing is sort of a recognition of climate change and the impacts that it's going to have on flooding around our region,” said Wilkinson.

Possible solutions in the plan look at everything from infrastructure to stormwater systems to property acquisition. The county said it needs the public’s help to create this plan, as they are not aware of all the issues people face in each area of the county.

“It’s just really important that folks know that we really want and value their input because we want this plan to be responsive to the needs of our communities,” said Wilkinson.