Man in critical condition after 2 shot in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot and injured in Renton Monday night, according to the Renton Police Department.

One 20-year-old victim is in critical condition with injuries to the "lower extremities," according to police. The other victim, 18, has minor injuries.

A witness called 911 at around 9:51 p.m. to report that a victim came into his store with a gunshot wound, according to Renton police. The shooting took place on the 4000 block of Sunset Boulevard Northeast.

The victims told police they were walking near a commercial area when a car rolled up beside them and fired several rounds at them, according to police. The victims say they don't know who shot them or why.

Police are still on scene investigating the shooting. Investigators don't currently have any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.