Auburn police need help identifying suspect who attempted to kidnap barista

The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet."

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking the public for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista early Monday morning.

Security camera footage caught the suspect attempting to drag the victim through the window using a looped zip tie device.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker, then he drove off.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the identity of this suspect to contact the APD Tip Line at (253) 288-7403.

