Immigration attorney from Washington D.C. staying in Seattle Airbnb missing for 2 weeks

“He’s been a consistent person within our lives for the past 13 years, I consider him family,” said childhood friend Ayan Nur-Bramwell.



Shadeed is an immigration lawyer working in D.C., he graduated from an Ivy League and grew up in Queens, New York. Two of his childhood friends say they know something is not right.



“He’s known to be very independent but not this independent to the point where you leave your stuff at an Airbnb. And he’s financially responsible. So I feel like leaving your luggage and belongings at the Airbnb and not coming back was very irresponsible and not like him to do,” said longtime friend Ciara Dalton.



It was the owner of that Airbnb on 16th Avenue in Squire Park that called police on July 30 reporting that his renter never returned. Shadeed’s friends confirm the case has been assigned to a missing persons detective as police are looking to the public for any information.



“To hear that he has gone missing without saying anything. It was a lot because usually, he is very responsible, he’ll share his location,” Nur-Bramwell said. “Somebody knows where he’s going regardless of if he decides to be alone or not. He still shares a level of visibility,” she continued.



Friends call his disappearance out of character and at this point, concerning. They hope someone somewhere knows something.



“He was living the American dream for his family, he did really good in school he was responsible, he took care of his father,” Nur-Bramwell said.



Friends say that Shadeed loved to take road trips and that he may have driven his vehicle all the way to Seattle. Police say he may be driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with Washington D.C. plates. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.