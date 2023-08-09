How to spend $50 at the Washington State Fair

Admission fees aside, buying all the food and games can start to add up, luckily there is plenty to do if you plan ahead and budget.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The second weekend of the Washington State Fair is almost here which means you have another chance to eat, play and ride your way through the largest fair in the Pacific Northwest.

But parking and admission fees aside, buying all the food and games can start to add up. Luckily there is plenty to do at the fair if you plan ahead and budget.

For example, $50 at the fair can buy you a ride on the Giant Slide, one shot at an arcade game, and a spin on the fair's 100-year-old Merry-Go-Round.

It can also get you one Fisher Scone, an order of cheese curds at the fair's newest vendor The Big Cheese, plus a large lemonade to stay cool.

Fairgoers can also bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages to keep the cost of food down, and all of the animal exhibits are free.

Watch the video above for some examples of how much fun $50 can get you at the Washington State Fair.

On Friday, September 8 from 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., admission is free with a new school supply donation.

