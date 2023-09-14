Homicides increasing in Seattle, half of 2023 cases still open

As of Sept. 7, there were 57 homicides in Seattle, 30 of those homicides have no one arrested for the crime. One mother is hoping for closure and accountability.

SEATTLE — This year Seattle has seen the most homicides in at least 15 years, with 57 as of Sept. 7. In just about half of those cases, no one has been arrested.

One of the 30 homicide cases still open from this year is the murder of Essence Greene-Madden.

“It's been almost two months, and it still feels like an open wound,” said Tina Madden, the mother of Essence.

It has been two months since she lost her 20-year-old daughter, the youngest in the family.

“She was the life of the party, she was a light,” said Madden. “She was the funny one, who wanted to make sure everybody had a good time.”

Essence Greene–Madden was shot and killed in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in July after attending the Capitol Hill block party. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

“It was the longest ride of my life getting to Harborview from here, and I just was praying to God to spare my baby. Please, God, don't let this be my baby,” said Madden.

Essence died three days later at the hospital and the killer hasn’t been arrested for the crime.

“She died by the hands of someone else and I want that person to be held accountable for what they did to my daughter, to Essence, it’s important,” said Madden.

“I’m putting my faith in SPD to solve this,” said Madden. “For these detectives to do their due diligence, turn over every stone, take every statement, no matter how big or small it is.”

Madden said SPD has been responsive and she keeps in touch with the detective. But it’s more than the police who can help, Madden is asking the public to do their part too.

“If you know something, come forward,” said Madden. “Let them know, you can be anonymous. Just come forward, give us closure. Do the right thing.”

KING 5 asked SPD how the percentage of arrests made in homicides in 2023 compares to past years, but the department did not have that data available at the time of this story.

SPD said each case has complex challenges and is critically important to them so that they can bring justice to the families of victims.

Seattle Police said homicides have increased this year and that their homicide unit staffing has stayed consistent.