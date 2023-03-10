Sometimes it only takes a sandwich: Whidbey Island deli customers help feed the hungry

Pickles Deli Owner Kim Bailey saw hungry people coming into her shop with no money for food, so she decided to do something about it.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Wash. — Pickles Deli is a place where the staff know the customers by name.

For 17 years it has been a place where community always comes first.

"Community is our whole life over here," says Owner Kim Bailey. "Everyone needs each other, everyone relies on each other for everything."



Recently, Bailey noticed her neighbors coming into the deli hungry, with no money for food.

"It's heartbreaking," she said.

So, Bailey decided to do what she does best: comfort her community with food.

"It's just so easy," she said. "I have all the ingredients to make it a success."



Bailey created the "Island Menu" -- a handful of sandwiches, chicken, turkey, tuna or veggie, that she will give to those in need, no questions asked.



"If you want to give, please give. if you want a sandwich because you can't afford to eat, we got you," she said.



On South Whidbey Island, where Pickles is located, 35% of students qualify for free and reduced meals. There are 205 children who receive free weekend meals on the island. That's up 20% from last year.

In the neighboring seaside town of Langley, with a population of just 1,100, the Good Cheer Food Bank serves 150 people a week.

In June, the town was forced to open its first tiny home village for homeless families.

"It's really tough these days," Bailey said. "Everything is so expensive. Gas, food, everything."



Most heartwarming for Bailey, all of the sandwiches are being paid for with donations. Customers leave a little extra money when they pay for lunch at the counter.

She takes $10 for each sandwich to cover food and labor costs. In just a week the deli has raised more than $1,300.



"Which blows my mind," says Bailey. "It makes me want to cry, actually. The people here are so good, and everyone feels so good about being able to help out in a little way. It will make a big difference."