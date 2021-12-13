RV camp expands near Seattle's Jefferson Golf Course

A line of RVs and tents continues to grow on Seattle's Beacon Hill.

SEATTLE — RV camps popping up throughout Seattle has been an ongoing problem for the city, with one camp continuing to grow near a popular golf course on Beacon Hill.

Ben Van Hollebeke comes to play at Jefferson Golf Course every chance he can. But just outside his favorite course is something he believes should’ve been removed a long time ago.

“it’s crazy. I don’t think it’s personally a good look for the city, and I’ve seen them down here for maybe a year or so,” said Van Hollebeke.

The look he’s talking about is the line of RVs and tents on a city-owned parking lot along Beacon Avenue, right next to the golf course and the VA Hospital. The scene also makes some nearby business owners uneasy.

“I’d like to see the sidewalk free where people can walk up and down it, like you used to be able to and not step over garbage and tents and walk into peoples’ living rooms, for lack of a better explanation,” said Jay Turner, the President of Red Bird Sports.

Turner grew up on Beacon Hill and has owned Red Bird Sports, located just blocks away from the growing RV encampment, for more than 35 years.

“Who I am upset with is city government, that’s their job to keep neighborhoods clean and help the constituents out,” said Turner.

As of October, the city of Seattle has resumed its enforcement of 72-hour parking for vehicles. But KING 5 crews didn’t catch any notices placed. Similar to other encampments, Seattle Parks and Rec said they need to give people proper notice of removal and assist them with housing and storing their belongings before any removal of the site. Despite those laws in place, Seattle Parks and Rec officials said there is no scheduled encampment removal for the tents along Jefferson Golf Course.