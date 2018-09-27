Two weeks ago the Tacoma teachers union reached a tentative agreement with the school district, ending a one-week strike that centered around teacher pay.

A question on many minds during the strike was answered this week when the district published an update to this year’s school calendar. The district is shortening winter and spring breaks to make up four days of instruction.

The district’s Christmas Break was originally scheduled Dec. 24-Jan. 4, but has since been shorted to Dec. 24-Jan. 2. Spring Break was also shortened from April 1-5 to April 3-5.

During the strike, the district said it would weigh several options to make up missed days. Saturday school was a possibility.

District spokesperson Dan Voelpel confirmed the four days removed from holidays break were in response to days missed during the strike. Voelpel did not elaborate when asked on how the district came to remove vreak days over alternatives.

Submit We Teach Tacoma - Tacoma Education Association on Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Teachers and parents shared their frustrations on social media after hearing of the changes to the school year calendar.

Many expressed their outcry about taking holiday time away from families.

Carissa Erin posted on Facebook, “I already have vacation planned over winter break. I paid for the trip in June!”

Amber Noelle Burg echoed Erin’s words, “This is disastrous for those of us who are divorced with parenting plans the govern the school holidays.”

Tacoma teachers approved a new contract that included a 14 percent pay increase for professional technical employees, a 14.4 percent increase for certified staff including teachers, and a 19 percent pay increase for office professionals.

