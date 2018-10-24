When 14-year-old Imani Williams needs a break, she looks for the swans.

“It’s like really graceful to see them in the water floating,” said Imani. “It’s just really pretty.”

Madigan Army Medical Center, located on Joint Base Lewis-McCord, has had swans swimming in the campus ponds since 1993.

Earlier this month one of the swans, Madi, suddenly died. Imani was devastated.

“We were very sad,” said Imani’s mother, Nika Williams.

The two were excited Wednesday to welcome two new swans to the hospital.

“This makes me feel amazing,” said Imani.

The swans were originally brought to the hospital to scare off Canada Geese, but they've ended up having a bigger impact on the patients.

“What we found almost immediately was the grace the swans have, bringing comfort to both the staff and the patients,” said Army Colonel Suzie Scott, Deputy Commanding Officer at Madigan.

