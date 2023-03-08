A look at the fundraising efforts for this year's Seafair

The Brunch with the Blues event gave donors a chance to take photos with the Seafair royalty and witness the Blue Angels prepare for flight just 150 feet away.

SEATTLE — Seafair is roaring back into Seattle for the 74th year and all of the Hydroplane races, Blue Angels demonstrations and more than 30 community events come with a hefty expense.

Seafair entertains an estimated 2 million people each summer and relies on the local communities and public support to make ends meet. Seafair is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit and works with community partners to make the city sparkle every summer.

The Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade, the Amazon Seafair Fourth of July, the Boeing Airshow and Homestreet Bank Cup Hyrdro races are some of the highlights that make Seafair so popular and the organizers say they couldn’t possibly do it without their 3,000 volunteers.

Eric Corning is the CEO of Seafair and says making fundraising fun is a part of the planning.

“Brunch and the Blues is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s crucial to funding the future of Seafair,” Corning said.

The annual brunch gives guests a chance to bid on auction items while enjoying a meal served along the tarmac at King County Airport.

“Guests get to meet with Seafair royalty and the Blue Angels take off right in front of us,” says Corning.

Radio Personality Bender Cunningham was selected as Seafair King Neptune and says he was chosen for the honor because of his charitable efforts.

“I’m very good at begging for money for all the charities that I’m involved with,” he smiled.

His Queen Alcyone is Chef Kristi Brown who says “being open to wonderment and miracles” comes with the crown and sash. The pair acknowledge that hosting so many community events opened their eyes to the genuine teamwork and dedication behind Seafair.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Seafair is a nonprofit,” says Cunningham.

The tradition of Seafair royalty dates back to 1950 and this year's Miss Seafair is a part of rich History. Savannah Parker received the crown and says she attended many events as a young girl and hopes to be an inspiration for other young Black girls.