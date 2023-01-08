Seafair Weekend is back; here is what you need to know

The Seafair Weekend Festival is back in Seattle and get ready for an amazing view of the Boeing Airshow and the HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race.

SEATTLE — Seafair Weekend is back in Seattle Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, and we are gearing up for what could be the most unforgettable part of our summer fun.

What is Seafair Weekend?

The Seafair Weekend Festival is back in Seattle with everything from the Boeing Airshow to the HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race. Seafair is the largest boating event in Seattle and is known and loved as the most anticipated event of the summer.

The weekend festival will take place at Genesee Park and on Lake Washington from Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6. The festival will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Set on Lake Washington’s 1.5 miles of shoreline, the fans at the Seafair Weekend Festival will be able to enjoy the Boeing Airshow featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race and all the unforgettable sights of Alaska Airlines Park.

HomeStreet Bank Cup Hydroplane Race

Every racer in the HomeStreet Bank Cup has only one goal: to win the competition. What better place to host this than at Seafair? The hydroplanes race over 220 mph, not to mention that you might get a little wet.

The cup has been an important part of the festival since 1950. Lake Washington is the third oldest H1 racing site. This year, Seafair Weekend is celebrating 70 years of hydroplane racing with multiple class races.

Boeing Seafair Airshow

The airshow is the most thrill-seeker’s dream come true. Come down to see the awe-inspiring U.S. Navy Blue Angels to the world-renowned U.S. Army Golden Knights.

It is not just the military aviation that gets action, Seafair will also be presenting displays by civilian pilots, vintage aircraft and parachute demonstrations.

The best thing is that the show will take place with a backdrop of our beautiful Lake Washington.

Festival activities and food

All fans with general admission tickets will have access to event activities, music, food vendors, kids’ zones, display booths, and the beer garden.

Tickets

You can buy your tickets online at seafair.com. Tickets for people 13 years old and older are $40, and tickets for children and seniors 62 years old and older are $15.

What if I cannot make it?

If you cannot make it to the park, watch the livestream of the event on KONG-TV or KING 5+ or tune into 88.9 FM on your radio. Also, Mercer Island High School’s radio station and The Bridge for Log Boom Radio will be broadcasting the excitement all weekend long.

Transportation to the festival?

All fans and eventgoers are encouraged to use public transportation including Metro and Link light rail, along with ride-share and bicycles to get to the festival. Guests arriving via the Link light rail can get off at the Columbia Center Station and take advantage of the free round-trip shuttle service. Military members and their families will be offered free rides by Metro Transit.

If you want to park at the festival grounds, please purchase a parking pass at seafair.com.

What is the address to the park and parking lot?

The address to Genesee Park is 4316 S Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98118.