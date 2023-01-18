Funding set to be reduced for Washington domestic violence advocacy programs

The fund that supports programs for domestic and sexual violence victims is set to be reduced by $25 million. Nonprofits are calling on legislators to take action.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than six months, the state budget that funds programs for domestic violence victims will be reduced by $25 million.

This is due to federal funding being reduced, and state funding staying static. Local nonprofits say if legislators do not step up to increase funding, the effects could be detrimental.

SafePlace in Olympia serves thousands of people in Thurston County. It is one of the many nonprofits in Washington that receives state funding to help victims of domestic and sexual violence.

SafePlace Executive Director Matthew Solomon said funding for their programs, and others in Washington, is decreasing while the need is increasing. In 2022, SafePlace couldn't keep up with the need at their shelter, which he said is heart-wrenching.

“There's probably 1,300 people that didn't get services, just because we couldn't provide the services, because we didn't have the capacity,” said Solomon.

He said they would refer those people to other shelters, but that other organizations are facing the same challenge of being overburdened. This is why he was concerned when he found out the state will have $25 million less in funding for these programs starting in July. He and other nonprofit directors are calling on legislators to put $132 million towards these programs in the upcoming budget. This was not included in the Governor’s budget.

“You can't neglect those people,” said Solomon. “It's basically, you don't care about your residents of your state and your citizens of your communities. It’s upsetting.”

The Office of Crime Victims Advocacy within the State’s Department of Commerce oversees the funding the state receives for these programs. Rick Torrance with the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy said it tries to level out the funding available each year by looking at averages, due to fluctuating levels of federal funding.



“For example, in 2018, our award to Washington State was $74 million, and then in 2021, it was only $25 million,” said Torrance of the federal funding.

The Washington Department of Commerce said the federal funding is determined by federal criminal fines, fees and forfeitures and are administered by the United States Department of Justice. That is why the funding fluctuates significantly from year to year.

This year, Torrance said they are expecting $30 million in federal funding and is not planning to receive additional money from the state like it has the past three years to offset the lower amounts of federal funding. Torrance knows organizations they serve are concerned.

“We work with those folks around the state that are providing these services to try to make sure that everybody gets the services that they need,” said Torrance.

But without more funding, Solomon does not believe that can happen.