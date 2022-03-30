Fugitive back in custody after escaping at Sea-Tac Airport

The fugitive was arrested in Kitsap County on a drug warrant out of Mississippi.

SEATAC, Wash. — A suspect is back in custody after escaping custody at Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the suspect, who is in their early 20s, is wanted out of Mississippi on a drug warrant and was in the custody of a private security company when they escaped.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested in December for auto theft and eluding and completed his sentence on March 18. However, he was held on the warrant out of Missippi.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect waived extradition on March 22 for his Mississippi warrant and was picked up by the private security company around 2:22 a.m.

The suspect somehow managed to escape custody before boarding a flight to Mississippi around 4 a.m. The suspect then ran across International Boulevard, the KCSO said.

The suspect was located by KCSO's Air Support Unit using an infrared camera hiding beneath a hedge near Angel Lake. Law enforcement took them back into custody by 9 a.m.