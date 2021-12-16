Search underway for fugitive near Alder Lake Park in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who lives in Alder Lake Park to stay inside and lock their doors.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is assisting in a search for a fugitive near Alder Lake Park.

State Route 7 is currently closed from Alder Lake Park to 91st Avenue due to the search.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said U.S. Marshals Services were tracking the fugitive when the fugitive rammed one of their vehicles and fled into the woods.

At one point, the fugitive fired shots, although a PCSD spokesperson said it wasn't clear if the shots were aimed at marshals. No one was hit or hurt, according to the spokesperson.

The fugitive is described as a man in his 40s who is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 200 pounds.

The PCSD is asking anyone who lives in the area to stay inside and lock their doors. Anyone who sees a suspicious person on their property is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

