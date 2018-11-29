LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A food drive that honors four Lakewood police officers killed in the line of duty in 2009 launched its ninth year Thursday.

Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Greg Richards, Tina Griswold, and Ronald Owens were shot inside a coffee shop on November 29, 2009.

“We’re asking you to take an action so we can honor those that we’ve lost,” said Michelle Douglas, executive director of Emergency Food Network. “That’s what gone and not forgotten looks like.”

This year organizers hope to raise 160,000 pounds of food and $185,000 to help people in need.

The effort got an early-morning boost from a group of soldiers who carried 30 pounds of food on their backs after a three-mile rucksack run through Lakewood.

KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest to raise 6 million meals for Northwest Harvest. To help, you can donate online to KING 5 Home Team Harvest, purchase a $10 hunger bag at a participating Safeway or Albertsons, drop off a non-perishable food item at a participating AT&T store, or bring a donation to one of KING 5's collection sites on Saturday, December 1.

