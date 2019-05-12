FIFE, Wash. — Sound Transit has been hosting open houses in recent weeks so residents can ask questions about plans to extend light rail. One proposal is already catching some neighbors in Fife by surprise.

A map published last month shows Fife Station could be built west of 59th Avenue E, between 12th and 15th Street E.

Tim Eugley lives right next door to the proposed station location that would include 500 parking spaces.

"I had no idea it was even coming this way," said Eugley.

In 2016, the voter-approved system expansion gave the green light to add around 10 miles of track and four new light rail stations that would connect Federal Way, Fife, and Tacoma by 2030.

"Just looking at that map, I am sure some properties would have to go. I don't know if the people around here would take kindly to that," said Eugley. "I think it would be a wonderful thing for people who commute, and this would be a great stop if you go to Tacoma."

The PICK-QUICK Drive In, a Fife business that's been in operation for 70 years, could be on the chopping block. Owner Dan Nelson talked about the possibility of that happening past Summer.

"When Sound Transit decides they are coming to your town, you don't have an option to tell them no," Nelson said in July.

Sound Transit spokesperson Scott Thompson said the PICK-QUICK Drive In would be impacted if the SR 99 alignment is chosen.

"Right now, we are looking at two different alignments for the guideway through Fife. One would be close to I-5 in the [Washington State Department of Transportation] right of way along I-5 as you come through Fife,” Thompson said. “The other one would be down SR 99 on Pacific Highway through there as well.”

Thompson said a firm decision is likely a couple of years away and is encouraging the community to stay engaged.

