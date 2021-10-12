Fire crews working to rescue multiple people trapped in Federal Way apartment fire

Crews reportedly staged multiple ladder and balcony rescues already at an apartment building on Pacific Highway South.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — South King Fire rescued multiple people from an apartment building fire in Federal Way, where some residents are still reportedly trapped inside.

The fire broke out at an apartment building on the 27900 block of Pacific Highway South. Southbound lanes of the road are shut down along with one northbound lane, which will be used for fire crew staging, according to South King fire.

The fire is reportedly in a hallway trapping multiple people, according to South King Fire. Crews have staged multiple ladder and balcony rescues.

Two people have sustained injuries due to the fire, and two others sustained minor injuries. One person suffered a leg injury jumping from a balcony, according to South King Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.