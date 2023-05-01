5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car

The vehicle the teens were spotted in was identified as being involved in a robbery in Ballard and was later seen driving south down I-5.

Example video title will go here for this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle earlier in the day, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Officers learned the car was also connected to a strongarm robbery on the 6500 block of 15th Avenue in Ballard. SPD could not say how many of the teens are suspected to have been involved in the robbery, but that a cellphone and some other items were stolen, according to SPD Officer Judinna Gulpan.

Officers from the north precinct later spotted the car traveling southbound on Interstate 5. A helicopter from the King County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol and the Federal Way Police Department were able to help track the car to The Commons at Federal Way, Gulpan said.

The driver parked the car and then all five teens fled into The Commons. Officers followed the boys into the shopping mall and engaged in a brief foot pursuit, Gulpan said.

All five teens were arrested after they exited the mall a short time later.

SPD was able to recover the stolen vehicle and the items stolen from the strongarm robbery, Gulpan said.