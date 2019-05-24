Editor’s note: The video above was originally published in July 2018.

Beachgoers were warned Thursday to avoid contact with the water at Pomeroy Park-Manchester Beach Park in Port Orchard after high levels of fecal bacteria were detected.

People should avoid swimming or wading in the water until bacteria levels return to normal.

The Kitsap Public Health District has placed signs near the beach, and the water will be tested next week to see if bacteria levels have dropped.

Water that’s contaminated with fecal bacteria can cause a rash, gastroenteritis, and upper respiratory infections, according to the health district.

The beach at Magnuson Park in Seattle also closed this week after high levels of E. coli were found in the water.