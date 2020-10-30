Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run collision with semi-truck on I-5 near Tumwater

Washington State Patrol believes there were two semi-trucks involved and one did not stop, making the collision a hit-and-run. Troopers are investigating.

TUMWATER, Wash. — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 5 Friday morning and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is now investigating it as a hit and run.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 at Maytown Road, south of Tumwater, according to WSP Trooper Ryan Burke.

Details about the collision are still being gathered, but Trooper Burke said it appears there were two semi-trucks involved and it was a hit and run.

Trooper Burke said the first semi was in the far right lane of I-5 when the motorcyclist entered the freeway crossing over the gore-point from the far side of the ramp. Either oil on the road or the bank of of the ramp caused the rider to lose control and strike the right rear of the semi, said Trooper Burke.

That semi-driver stayed at the scene.

But Trooper Burke said after speaking with witnesses, it is believed there was a second semi-truck that hit the rider after the initial collision, and that driver did not stop.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from Olympia, died at the scene. His next of kind has been notified.

Traffic on northbound I-5 remains congested in that area due to the ongoing investigation. One left lane is open on northbound I-5 approaching Maytown Road, and the Maytown ramp to northbound I-5 is closed, according to WSDOT.

If you have any information about the collision, you're asked to contact WSP.

Here's the backup on northbound I-5 in Maytown due to previous crash. Expect extended delays during investigation. pic.twitter.com/FpjAj7uZKr — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) October 30, 2020