Family of pilot killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash files lawsuit

SEATTLE — The family of the pilot killed in the Whidbey Island floatplane crash that killed nine others in 2022 has filed a lawsuit.

Jason Winters' family is the latest to file a suit against multiple companies they argue were negligent and responsible for the crash. The families of the other nine victims filed three lawsuits on Aug. 22 against several companies involved in the plane's production and operation.

Companies in the lawsuits include Viking Air Limited, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Longview Aviation Capital Corporation, Northwest Seaplanes, Inc., and West Isle Air, Inc.

The latest lawsuit argues De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited is responsible for the crash because it knew the floatplane was being used " without proper inspection" looking for defects, including a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch.

It said the other companies were negligent in similar circumstances, "each of them, violated and breached the duties of care addressed above, and acted in a grossly negligent, careless, reckless manner."

The lawsuit said Winters "consciously suffered extreme, severe, and relentless fear for the life and physical wellbeing of his passengers, and he continued to suffer such fear during the time while the aircraft flew out of control and crashed into Mutiny Bay."

Earlier this month the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released witness statements and videos from its ongoing investigation into the deadly floatplane crash that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island nearly one year ago.

The public docket includes 500 pages of records, reports and extensive witness statements pertaining to the investigation. Most notably, the docket includes never-before-seen videos of the floatplane crashing into Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4, 2022. The floatplane was heading to the Renton Municipal Airport from Friday Harbor.

The NTSB's final report will be released at a later date and will include more on the investigation, including a probable cause determination.

The NTSB issued an "urgent aviation safety recommendation" for the type of plane, a de Havilland DHC-3 Turbine Otter seaplane, and said a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch was not located when officials examined wreckage from the crashed floatplane, which could have led to the pilot's loss of control in the air.

A total of 10 people, including the pilot, were killed when the plane crashed.