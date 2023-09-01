NTSB releases video of deadly 2022 Mutiny Bay floatplane crash

The video was released as part of a docket that includes 500 pages of information, reports and records pertaining to the investigation.

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released witness statements and videos from its ongoing investigation into the deadly floatplane crash that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island nearly one year ago.

The public docket includes 500 pages of records, reports and extensive witness statements pertaining to the investigation. Most notably, the docket includes never-before-seen videos of the floatplane crashing into Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4, 2022. The floatplane was heading to the Renton Municipal Airport from Friday Harbor.

The NTSB's final report will be released at a later date and will include more on the investigation, including a probable cause determination.

Two of the videos, captured by home surveillance systems, show the floatplane flying before taking a nosedive and crashing into the water.

In the NTSB's preliminary report released last year, witnesses said the plane took a nosedive, “spinning,” “rotating,” or “spiraling” before crashing and disappearing below the surface of the water in Mutiny Bay.

In the newly released docket, witnesses described the harrowing scene recovering bodies and retrieving debris minutes after the crash.

A witness said she "observed the airplane impact the water and approximately two to three seconds later she heard a sound that was similar to 'dynamite going off' and felt like things 'shook.'"

Another witness described seeing the plane crash and grabbing their life vests to row out to help. They said one of their neighbors who arrived first said they found a woman's body and saw a toddler's body.

"They thought to grab the adult first thinking the toddler would float longer. Once they had the body on board, they turned around to see the toddler sinking and couldn’t retrieve it," the witness said.

One witness said he "observed a very large splash" and then heard the Coast Guard's warning over the radio that a plane had crashed. He said he went to the crash location and observed a debris field with "brown foam, shoes, various metal airplane sheets and a fuel spill. Another boat arrived and he observed what appeared to be a complete female body, that the other boat was trying to bring up."

An airplane performance study outlines the 18-minute flight path after the plane left Friday Harbor. Data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration shows the flight was uneventful until the final eight seconds when the plane abruptly pitched up and then down, corroborating witness statements saying it was like a plane fell out of the sky.

The NTSB issued an "urgent aviation safety recommendation" for the type of plane, a de Havilland DHC-3 Turbine Otter seaplane, and said a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch was not located when officials examined wreckage from the crashed floatplane, which could have led to the pilot's loss of control in the air.

A total of 10 people, including the pilot, were killed when the plane crashed.

The bodies of Jason Winters, the plane's pilot, Sandra Williams, Ross Mickel, Luke Ludwig and Rebecca Ludwig were recovered during the NTSB recovery operation in November. Gabrielle Hanna's and Patricia Hicks’ bodies were found in September. The bodies of Lauren Hilty, Remy Mickel and Joanne Mera were not recovered.

Representatives for some of those killed filed three lawsuits Aug. 22 against several companies involved in the plane's production and operation.