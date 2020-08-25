Everett hires Kay Barnes as city’s new equity manager

Equity Manager Kay Barnes will look at old and new policies to make sure they're fair for everyone living in Everett.

EVERETT, Wash. — The City of Everett wants to make sure everyone living and working in the city feels welcome. To help accomplish this, the city hired Kay Barnes as Everett's new equity manager.

It's a job Barnes said is her answer to the call to action she's felt following the coronavirus pandemic and death of George Floyd.

"Government policies, procedures, and processes are perpetuated in racial inequities,” said Barnes. "So, our goal is to put an equity lens on those policies, programs, and producers."

Barnes has worked for the city since 2006, but recently Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin asked Barnes to fill the new equity manager position.

"Forging and strengthening our connections and partnerships with community organizations is essential," Franklin wrote on the city's website.

Census data shows almost 5% of Everett’s population is Black, more than 15% is Hispanic, and just under 10% of the population is Asian.

Barnes said the coronavirus pandemic is just one reason she feels this role is important. The pandemic is having a strong impact on communities of color, especially Hispanic families who make up 13% of Washington's population but account for 43% of the state's coronavirus cases.

Barnes said her team is creating a list of things they hope to address. In her role as equity manager, Barnes will be ensuring city staff is diverse and she will be looking at city policies to make sure they are fair for everyone living in Everett.

"We're working on a framework to guide our work,” said Barnes. "Developing a road map, where do we go next.”

Barnes served in the Navy and has lived in Washington state since 2000. She worked for the city's human resources department since 2006 before taking on the role of equity manager.