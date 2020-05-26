Downtown Everett Association to keep city's flower program in full bloom

The move saves Viva Color, a downtown beautification program that was cut by the city of Everett due to a $14 million shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

EVERETT, Wash. — This time last year, downtown Everett was in full bloom.

This year, the Downtown Everett Association stepped in to ensure that the streets are in bloom again.

"People know that the flowers make downtown very attractive. They make it a unique place that's different from any other place in town,” said Patrick Hall, president of the Downtown Everett Association.

The future of the city's flower program, also known as Viva Color, withered away this year after it was cut to help make up for the city's $14 million budget shortfall. Much like that of other local cities, Everett's revenue has dropped as a result of economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The city also faces cuts to other programs and layoffs.

The Downtown Everett Association said it was important for the group to save the flower program.

"We decided that this is something that we had to do,” said Hall. “The flowers are something that makes people want to be downtown in the summer, and we see the flowers as an economic development tool.”

Hall said the group purchased 2,900 individual plants from the city's auction, costing a little more than $1,500.

"I think it's more important than ever now that the city is no longer able to provide the level of service that they used to,” said Hall.

On Saturday, volunteers will plant the flowers in the city's 284 sidewalk planters along downtown streets.

The Downtown Everett Association is seeking volunteers for an Adopt-A-Planter program in order to keep the program strong.

The group plans to hire a contractor to water all the plants. Those interested in adopting a planter are asked to commit to weeding and maintaining planters throughout the season.