EVERETT, Wash — Last month we told you about a teen who cleaned up trash behind his dad’s dental practice in Everett. The family decided to continue their clean up at a site not much farther away.

Dr. Donald Koontz and his 17-year-old son picked up three tons of trash from a homeless camp behind his dental practice in May. They even filled a five-gallon bucket with used needles.

For a second time, Koontz and his son asked law enforcement for help and cleaned up a second area. Again, they hauled away a five-gallon bucket with used needles.

Koontz family

"It is just sad to see people living in this state. Hopefully, we can turn the tide on this," Koontz said.

Before cleaning up they consulted with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office which has a unit of deputies and social workers that help those experiencing homelessness by connecting them with resources and treatment services. The team can be reached at outreach.scso@snoco.org.