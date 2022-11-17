3 fires break out near Neah Bay, evacuations underway

Chairman TJ Greene told KING 5 one of the fires is near Hobuck Lake and that the two others are on Cape Flattery.

NEAH BAY, Wash. — People living near Neah Bay are being evacuated after three fires reportedly broke out from slash burns that restarted early Thursday morning, according to the Makah Tribe chairman.

Greene said the major area of concern is Hobuck Beach and the lake, where approximately 20 to 25 people live.

People near the Makah Passage are being recommended to leave as well because of the risk of the fire isolating them. The resort is also being evacuated, according to Greene.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the community gym and schools have been canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.