Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

Ethan Chapin, 20, was one of four University of Idaho students found dead over the weekend in a suspected homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend.

The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.

The other victims were identified as Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Ariz.; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Officers with the Moscow Police Department were called to the home on King Road on Nov. 13 at 11:58 a.m. after reports of an unconscious person. When they got there, officers found four people who were dead. All four are University of Idaho students.

Police said the deaths are suspected homicides.

No one is in custody. However, the city said it did not believe there is ongoing community risk based on the police’s preliminary investigation.

The University of Idaho canceled classes Monday out of respect for the students who died. All campuses will remain open and classes will resume Tuesday, the university said in a letter to students.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the suspected homicides to call them at 208-882-COPS or 208-882-2677.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.