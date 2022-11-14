'It was just chaos:' Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Federal Way apartment

The officer-involved shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the Park At Dashpoint Apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in Federal Way.

A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult male shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his well-being. She was taken by friends to St. Francis hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, according to police.

Police contained the shooter's apartment. As officers removed neighbors from the area, the man fired more shots from inside the apartment. Investigators said the man came to a window and fired at officers, who returned fire. Officers did not know if the man was struck by gunfire, but he was unresponsive to any efforts from the SWAT team. Police said the man was pronounced dead by emergency crews when SWAT officers entered the apartment.

The two Federal Way police officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the Valley Independent Investigation Team investigates.

A neighbor that has lived at the apartment complex for 12 years said on Monday morning that crime has been a problem in the area, but not to this extent.

"We heard a barrage of gunfire," the neighbor said. "It was completely covered out here at about 10:30 last night. Drones all over the place. It was just chaos. We went inside. My daughter was scared to death, so we just hunkered down inside thinking it was over. But apparently, it's still going on."

The Port of Seattle Police Department will be the lead agency investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.