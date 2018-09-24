The well of a mobile home park in Yakima tested positive for E. coli earlier this month. Residents of the Regal Mobile Estates were advised to boil the tap water or use bottled water until the well water is safe to drink.

The Yakima Herald reports residents in nearly 65 homes may need to avoid the well water for six months.

Regal Mobile Estates is located in the 2700 block of Fruitvale Boulevard.

The park's property owners are said to be providing free bottled water to the affected residents, the Herald reports. Health department officials said no residents have tested positive for E. coli.

Andres Cervantes, an engineer with the Washington State Department of Health, told the Herald Regal Mobile Estates residents could be without clean water for up to six months.

