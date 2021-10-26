78-year-old hiker reported missing in Olympic National Park

Duane Miles was reported missing on Oct. 23 after not returning from a day hike in Olympic National Park.

QUINAULT, Wash — A search is underway for a 78-year-old man from Beaver, Washington who was reported missing after going for a day trip to Olympic National Park.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Duane Miles was last seen on Oct. 19 in Amanda Park, Washington, as he was traveling to the Graves Creek area of Olympic National Park. He intended to have a day hike in the area on Oct. 20.

According to the NPS, friends said Miles was planning to hike off-trail south of the Graves Creek Campground and exit near the Graves Creek corral. In a Facebook comment, Olympic National Park said the corral is located five miles up Graves Creek Road from the turn-off North Shore Road, shortly before the Graves Creek Ranger Station.

Miles never returned from his trip and was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 23. His vehicle was found parked at the Graves Creek Campground.

Miles is approximately 5’9” tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black rain pants and a camouflage jacket. Miles has been known to carry a dark-colored backpack.

A ground search with five dog teams of the Graves Creek Campground area is planned for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPS ISB tip line at 888-653-0009.