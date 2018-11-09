A combination of weekend road closures in Seattle will make it tough going for drivers headed north and south through the city.

Northbound I-5 will be down to two lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Olive Way Friday evening through Monday morning.

In addition to that closure, southbound SR 99 between the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel and South Spokane Street will be closed all weekend.

I-5 closure

I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

Drivers heading northbound on I-5 will have to exit at the collector-distributor lanes at the I-90 off-ramps. They will re-enter I-5 near Cherry Street.

WSDOT will close the following ramps during the weekend construction:

Northbound I-5 on-ramps closed:

West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way

University Street

WB I-90 and Edgar Martinez Drive ramps to I-5 will remain open until 1 a.m. Saturday morning and then they will close.

Northbound I-5 off-ramps closed:

Edgar Martinez Drive

Express lanes

Seneca Street

Olive Way

Roanoke/Lakeview Boulevard

WSDOT suggest the following alternatives for drivers:

Use public transportation

Use light rail

Carpool or vanpool

Bike

Walk

Use state routes 99, 509, 518 and I-405 instead

Travel before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Move any discretionary travel to another weekend.

Plan on spending the night in Seattle to avoid traveling during the closure.

The goal of WSDOT's project is to replace 37 expansion joints.

The closure is a major component of "Revive I-5," a months-long renovation project with a total cost of estimated at $51.2 million.

SR 99 closure

The state will close SR 99 from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, forcing drivers onto surface streets.

The closure, according to the state's website, is part of the project to replace the viaduct.

The state is preparing for the opening of the new tunnel and demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The tunnel is expected to open this fall. Teardown of the viaduct will happen after the tunnel opens.

