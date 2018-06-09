An iconic piece of Viaduct artwork will be on the move Saturday – into storage.

The installation “Wave Rave Cave,” which is located at Western Avenue and Bell Street in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, will be transported to the city’s Nickerson Place North storage area.

Crews will move the pieces in several trips Saturday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Expect parking, sidewalk, and bike lane closures as crews load and move the concrete pieces.

A special forklift will be used to lift the pieces onto a heavyweight loading truck or an accompanying trailer, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The move is in preparation for the Viaduct teardown, which is expected to begin after the State Route 99 tunnel opens this fall.

There isn't a plan yet for where the art will be displayed after the Viaduct is demolished.

“Wave Rave Cave” was designed by Seattle artist Dan Corson and installed in Belltown in 2002. At night, the sculpture is illuminated with colorful lighting, which “recalls the area's history of raves, nightclubs and bohemian artist lofts,” according to an artist statement on Corson’s website.

When Corson designed the piece 16 years ago as SDOT's artist-in-residence, he created it so it could be moved in case the Viaduct ever came down.

