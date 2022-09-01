Drivers spent hours waiting for Snoqualmie Pass to reopen on Sunday

Drivers sat on the side of I-90 for upwards of six hours waiting for the pass to open.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Sunday was a day or waiting for the cars and trucks hoping to get over Snoqualmie Pass.

Vehicles were parked on the side of Interstate 90 for hours looking for news the pass was cleared and safe for travel.

"We're hoping to get home today, tonight," said Carol Collins.

The Collins are trying to get home to Chelan.

"We've been here about six hours, not sure if it's still going to open," Reggie Collins said.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported early Sunday afternoon the pass would open, but it didn't have an estimated time of when that would happen. It later said the pass would open at 5 p.m. to get freight moving. WSDOT tweeted "This is vital to understand: the opening is to get freight moving, not for general travel."

The statement left many drivers confused.

"I think they ought to be more descriptive and more conservative about when it might open. Instead of us sitting here six hours," Reggie said.

Also waiting six hours was Don Grinde. He sat at the front of the line as he waited to make his trip home to Idaho.

"There was a whole mindset getting up today. Relax, it's going to be frustrating, it's going to be a zoo, but it's going to come out OK," Grinde said.

When Washington state troopers were given the OK to reopen the highway, cones began to disappear and so did people's frustrations. People waiting said they were thankful for the road crews.

Despite the confusion, general travel was allowed over the pass. However, WSDOT is urging people to delay unnecessary travel and give freight the priority.