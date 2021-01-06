Disney's 'Heroes & Villains' exhibit opens at Seattle's MoPop Saturday

The "Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume" immersive experience will open at the Museum of Pop Culture on June 5.

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) is opening its first exhibit in nearly 18 months.

Brooks Peck is the MoPop senior curator and says it’s a big relief to open up with such a big exhibit and the first of its kind from Walt Disney Archives.

“Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume” is an immersive experience that features more than 70 iconic costumes and movie props from some of Disney's more celebrated films.

The Walt Disney Archives were formed in 1970 and have been meticulously preserving and storing beloved memorabilia for decades.

Becky Cline is the director of Walt Disney Archives and says this is the first time this collection has been taken on tour.

“Costuming is an essential element of storytelling and Heroes & Villains exemplified the richness of character we hope our films portray,” said Cline.

The new exhibit features work from 19 different designs, the majority of which are Oscar winners. The oldest piece in the collection is Mary Poppins’ traveling dress worn by Julie Andrews in 1964.

Fan favorites like the three witches’ dresses from Hocus Pocus and even Maleficent's dress that was worn by Angelina Jolie are unmistakable.

Cline says Disney fans are often star struck by costumes like the screen used costume Johnny Depp wore as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. The exhibit also features interactive fun like the “Magic Mirror” that allows guests to “try on” virtual costumes from legendary movies.